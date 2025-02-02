Replacing lost or damaged Emirates ID: A step-by-step guide for OFWs

In the UAE, if you’re a citizen or a resident, you’ll need to get your Emirates ID — it’s an official identity card issued by the government. This card serves multiple purposes, like helping you access government services and making it easier to get through immigration at the eGates and smart gates in various airports across the country. Yes, it definitely is a must-have.

However, losing it or having it damaged can be a stressful situation, especially if you’re an overseas Filipino worker who relies on this essential document for daily transactions. The important thing is to act quickly to get a replacement. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has a straightforward process in place. Here’s a guide to help you through it.

Report the loss or damage

The first thing you should do is report the loss or damage. Head to the nearest ICP Customer Happiness Centre to deactivate your lost or stolen card immediately. Be sure to bring your identification documents to verify your identity.

As an OFW, bring your original passport along with a valid residency permit.

2. Submit your application

Fill out an application form for a replacement card. You can also do this through the UAE ICP app, which is available on iTunes and Google Play.

3. Understand the fees involved

Be prepared to pay the following fees for your replacement:

Replacement of lost or damaged ID: AED 300

Application fees: AED 70 if you apply through typing centers, or AED 40 if you use the eForm on the ICA website.

If you need your ID urgently, you can opt for the express service at the ICA main Customer Happiness Centre for an additional AED 150.

4. Collect your new ID card

Once you’ve submitted your application, you’ll receive a text message from the ICP about the status of your request and the expected delivery date. Generally, new ID cards are issued within 48 hours. If you selected the express service, you’ll receive your ID within 24 hours. After receiving the notification, contact Emirates Post to pick up your new card.

By following these steps, you can efficiently replace your Emirates ID. Of course, if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to the ICP Call Centre at 6005 30003. And remember, keeping your documents safe is key to a smooth experience as an OFW here in the UAE.