FEU Roosevelt holds ‘Family Day and Sports Fest 2025’

Far Eastern University Roosevelt hosted a vibrant and heartwarming Family Day and Sports Fest on Saturday, February 1, at Al Ahli Sports Club, Al Nahda, Dubai, bringing together over 2,000 students, faculty, and families in a celebration of school spirit, unity, and athletic prowess.

The festivities kicked off early in the morning with a lively Zumba session, energizing the student participants and setting a cheerful tone for the day ahead. Following this was the highlight of the morning activities, a parade showcasing the enthusiasm of students from each grade level, their parents, and representatives from FEU Roosevelt.

Opening program

The Opening Program commenced shortly after the parade, starting with the UAE National Anthem, followed by the Philippine National Anthem. The program then continued with both an Islamic prayer and a Christian prayer. In their Opening Remarks, Ms. Maricar D. Vinalay, FEU Roosevelt principal for online classes, and Ms. Carmella Jane A. Chavez, FEU Roosevelt academic coordinator, welcomed everyone and emphasized the importance of the day’s event.

The excitement continued with a torch relay, featuring student representatives from the primary, intermediate, junior high school, and senior high school levels. The program also included the Oath of Sportsmanship, reminding all participants of the values of fairness and respect in competition.

Before formally declaring the start of the games, the Mr. and Ms. Intrams contestants made a striking entrance in their sports attire, followed by the singing of the FEU Hymn.

The sports events

Following the opening ceremony, a series of athletic competitions commenced, featuring outdoor and indoor sports such as basketball, volleyball, badminton, and chess. In addition to the sports events, the excitement continued with the Mr. and Ms. Intrams competition, where students showcased their talents and charisma in a bid for the titles.

Basketball

In basketball, two teams faced off in an exhibition game for the Primary bracket (Grades 1 to 3), where Team 1 (Yellow), composed of Alyanna Niña Diaz, Lucas Timothy Jañolan, Lorenzo John Tangcalagan, and Enzo Khrisher Sarquilla, emerged as the winners.

The Juniors bracket (Grades 4 to 8) featured seven teams, with Team 4 (Red), including Admiral Carl, Ezekiel Cayabyab, Galvin Jorge Zarate, Charles Andre Silva, Juan Philipp Nehemiah Villanueva, Timothy James Rivas, Efrain Raphael Sajor, Aaron Jay Santos, and Jude Lawrence Placer, emerging as the champions. They were followed by Team 1 (Yellow), featuring Yasmeen Munzar Mohammed Mahmoud, Clark Justin Victoria, Rhylee, Maverick Alegre, Craig Marcus De Castro, Jacob Iann Joseph Babatuan, Lhance Arkin Balagtas, Prinz Louie Alpuerto, and Yuan Gavin Sosa, who secured the 1st runner-up position. Team 3 (Blue), consisting of Adam Abdelnaby, Azarel Nathan Desierto, Jacob Marcus Navarro, Zarren Roi Perez, Nash Ethan Sosa, Justin Alexander Gutlay, Glint Angel Hernandez, and Jace Lemuel Enobay, took home the 2nd runner-up award.

In the Seniors bracket (Grades 9 to 12), 12 teams competed, and Team 4 (Red), featuring members Asher Iri Coral, James Martin De Leon, Don Nikkolo Deligente, Hugh Arkin Figueroa, Marion Dave Castillo, Julius Jay De La Cruz, Samuel Dominiq Porcuincula, and John Charity Jr. Borra, claimed the championship title. Team 11 (Blue), which included Michaella Jielle Torres, Ethan Jacob Valdez, Marcus Dwayne Sunga, Tristan Benedict Tapiador, Clark Johann Quinones, Peter Louis Travis Radin, Romeo Nathaniel Amadora, Prince Gem, Lorrenz De Robles, and Juan Carlos Antonio Bermejo, secured the 1st runner-up position. Meanwhile, Team 2 (Green), with Akio Balatayo, Brent Sebastian Bayaca, Liam Renrich Agustin, James Matthew Campos, Jherryd Giancarlo Claveria, Hans Eron Gonzales, Kyle Samuel Guevarra, and David Philip Candelaria, took home the 2nd runner-up award.

Volleyball

The Juniors division (Grades 4 to 8) for volleyball featured two teams, with the Yellow team, including Georgina Alexia Almojuela, Arianne Mine Dela Pena, Meritxelle Soleil Abad, Keith Marphil Adi, Artemis Cabantog, Alliyah Gold Dela Pena, Alannah Mari Encarnacion, and Althea Marie Llarena, emerging as the champions. The first runner-up was the Green team, whose members were Grant Bethel Romero, Rein Althea Nuestro, Czarina Dominique Suguitan, Samantha Ashleigh Gatus, Kyle Lindsay Lacsina, Jade Eunice Moreno, Myeisha Grace Serviñas, and Hannah Marivel Muli.

In the Seniors division (Grades 9 to 12), six teams competed, and Team Green 1 was hailed as the champion. Its members were Genesis Tolentino, Jamila Angela Santander, Elijah Ross Galang, Sofia Meisha Malto, Jacob Emmanuelle Asor, James Christoff Malinao, Gillian Dayandante, and Sydney-Gat Ferrer. Team Blue 1, which included Sophia Claire Abarientos, Qhloe Agbayani, Mark Jacob Florendo, Nellissa Marie Magallanes, Hezekiah Panela, Janna Aaliyah Santander, Came Zedric Malig, and Seigfred Marielle Llarena, secured the 1st runner-up position. Meanwhile, Team Yellow 1, featuring Kielbourne Omnia Badillo, Heiress Teves, Danielle Raphael Marasigan, Louise Ryanne Rosal, Louise Lorence Ong, Mohammad Rammal, Alessandra Zae Lingao, and Edchelle Steven Khearly Taguinod, earned the 2nd runner-up title.

Badminton

In the badminton tournament, each division showcased impressive competition among the teams. In the Beginner division (Grades 1 to 4), Team Yellow 2, featuring Zach Ymanuel Nad and Mariana Jermaine Nad, emerged as the champion. They were followed by Team Red 2, with Marischa Ross Williams and Gerbriella Sheane Tolentino as the 1st runner-up. Team Green 2, consisting of Yosef Simon Gamad and Zainab Suleman, secured the 2nd runner-up position.

In the Seniors division (Grades 8 to 12), Team Yellow 8, featuring Theody Julian Jr. Gevero and Leila Ghislaine Lulu, took home the championship title. They were followed by Team Blue 6, with Maebella Chestine Pangco and Jonas Raine De Luna as the 1st runner-up. Team Green 4, consisting of Aiden Artuz and Andrea Marie Zuniga, secured the 2nd runner-up position.

Chess

The chess competition featured three divisions. The Beginners division (Kinder to Grade 3) included 13 players, with Grade 3 students dominating the podium. Clark Mateo Firmalo emerged as the champion, while Sean Eros Santos secured the first runner-up position, and Robdean David Octavo claimed second runner-up.

The Juniors division (Grades 4 to 8) had 36 players, with Gabriel Van Zamora from Grade 7 emerging as the champion. Julian Manalo from Grade 6 secured the first runner-up position, while Prince LLord Albus Percival Sull from Grade 7 took second runner-up.

Meanwhile, in the Seniors division (Grades 9 to 12), 13 competitors battled for the top spot. Francis Lyzander Agravia from Grade 9 was crowned champion, followed by Eithan Daniel Dacumos from Grade 10 as the first runner-up, and Alradgin Angelo Garcia from Grade 11 as the second runner-up.

Mr. and Ms. Intrams

The Little Mr. Intrams category featured five contenders, with Xian Joachim Opolentisima from Grade 6 taking home the title, Prince Sean Bacordo from Grade 5 as the 1st runner-up, and Adam Abdelnaby from Grade 4 as the 2nd runner-up. Adam also earned the Little Mr. Face Award. Additionally, Xian won the Sports Attire, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd awards.

Chloe Tagle, a Grade 5 representative, won the Little Ms. competition among 12 participants. She also won the special awards for Sports Attire, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd. The 1st runner-up, also from Grade 5, was Jharryzah Gejhimae Claveria, while the 2nd runner-up was Ayza Buid from Grade 6, who received the Little Ms. Face award.

In the Mr. category, the champion was Cliff Paulo Firmalo from Grade 9, who was also given the Face, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd awards. Karl Jason Stambough from Grade 7 was the 1st runner-up and also got the Sports Attire award, while Travis Kyle Liagao from Grade 11 was the 2nd runner-up.

The Ms. category saw Princess Jade Marie Bacordo, a Grade 7 student, crowned as the winner, along with the Sports Attire, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd awards. Ayiesha Bienvenida from Grade 10 was the 1st runner-up, and Anielet Pauleen Ferraren, a Grade 11 student, was the 2nd runner-up. Meanwhile, the Face Award was received by Arah Gabrielle Austria, a Grade 10 representative.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Asked to comment, Ms. Vinalay said: “It’s an opportunity for our students to meet since their classes are fully online. However, because of events like this, at least once a year they come together as one family, have fun, get to know each other, and engage in physical activities. I think that’s the key aspect of it. It’s really different when they see each other in person.” She highlighted that it was the first time students had the chance to meet one of their teachers, Ms. Chavez, who flew all the way from the Philippines.

“I was so happy to see them in person, face to face,” said Ms. Chavez in the vernacular, noting that while parents were busy and kids were often glued to their laptops, this event provided a much-needed opportunity for them to bond.

Sponsors and other fun activities

In addition to sports, the FEU Roosevelt Family Day event showcased an array of exciting fun games, such as Maria Went to Town, T-Shirt Relay, and Stop Dance Showdown, among many others. To keep the energy high, intermission performances were presented after each fun game, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the festivities.

There was also a Kid’s Corner, which featured a variety of activities including arts and crafts, painting sessions, face painting, puppet shows, magic shows, and appearances by mascots and characters. Additionally, booths showcasing the event’s sponsors, such as The Filipino Times, Kings Medical Center, Achira Clinics, Amber Clinics, and DGSixx Events Management, provided information and resources, enhancing the overall experience for all attendees.

Local food sponsors showcased their culinary delights, including offerings from Agemono Grill Restaurant LLC, Afforda’Cup, Bibingka & Paratha, Chibog Restaurant, Chinese Star Restaurant, Cuisinerong Pinoy Restaurant, I Chips Plus, Jaiko Taho, Joy Bubble Tea, Ounce, and Panadero Pastry LLC.

With its successful execution, the FEU Roosevelt Family Day and Sports Fest 2025 proved once again that the spirit of community and sportsmanship is alive and well, leaving everyone looking forward to next year’s event.