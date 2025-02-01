UAE expresses solidarity to US after deadly helicopter-plane collision

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the United States following a tragic mid-air collision between a military helicopter and a commercial jet near Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., which claimed the lives of all passengers on board.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its heartfelt sympathies to the U.S. government, the American people, and the families of the victims.

The incident occurred when an American Airlines regional jet, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, collided midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter during a training flight.

The commercial plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, along with the military helicopter transporting three soldiers, crashed into the Potomac River. Authorities confirmed that there were no survivors.

Among those killed in the tragedy was a high-ranking Philippine National Police official. PCol Pergentino Malabed, chief of the PNP supply management division, was on an official trip to the U.S. when the accident occurred.