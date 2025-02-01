First Lady to serve as PH representative at World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai this Feb.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is set to represent the Philippines at the World Governments Summit 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 11 to 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This was announced by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Friday, January 31.

“Only the First Lady,” PCO Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez was quoted as saying in a report from the Philippine News Agency, confirming that President Bongbong Marcos will not accompany her.

In a Facebook post, the First Lady shared a photo from a preliminary meeting held at her office on January 30.

“We discussed several [memorandum of agreements], including the progress of our Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) so as to advance the mutual prosperity of both our countries,” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

The theme for this year’s World Governments Summit is “Shaping Future Governments,” which aims to gather governments, international organizations, and leaders from various sectors to foster cooperation and explore innovative solutions to future challenges.

Over 30 heads of state and government, along with more than 400 ministers, are expected to convene at over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables during this 12th edition of the event, the largest in its history, according to WAM.

In addition, the Summit’s agenda will focus on key topics, including governance, economy, technology, sustainability, and global health, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organization His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi stated.