Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

First Lady to serve as PH representative at World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai this Feb.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado18 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Liza Marcos/Facebook

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is set to represent the Philippines at the World Governments Summit 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 11 to 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This was announced by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Friday, January 31.

“Only the First Lady,” PCO Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez was quoted as saying in a report from the Philippine News Agency, confirming that President Bongbong Marcos will not accompany her.

In a Facebook post, the First Lady shared a photo from a preliminary meeting held at her office on January 30.

“We discussed several [memorandum of agreements], including the progress of our Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) so as to advance the mutual prosperity of both our countries,” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

The theme for this year’s World Governments Summit is “Shaping Future Governments,” which aims to gather governments, international organizations, and leaders from various sectors to foster cooperation and explore innovative solutions to future challenges.

Over 30 heads of state and government, along with more than 400 ministers, are expected to convene at over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables during this 12th edition of the event, the largest in its history, according to WAM.

In addition, the Summit’s agenda will focus on key topics, including governance, economy, technology, sustainability, and global health, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organization His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi stated.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado18 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 02 01T104252.865

DTI-Halal Project Management Office hosts virtual forum on one-stop shop financial support for Halal MSMEs

8 seconds ago
working hours istock

OFW guide: Understanding working hours under UAE labor laws

19 hours ago
4

OFWs in Dubai empowered to prioritize growth and abundance at ‘Ako Naman Muna’

19 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 01 31 at 2.43.19 PM

New Year, New Adventures: Travel this 2025 with Singapore Airlines’ exclusive seat sale

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button