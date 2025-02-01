DTI-Halal Project Management Office hosts virtual forum on one-stop shop financial support for Halal MSMEs

Participants from various sectors across different regions nationwide joined the virtual forum on One-Stop Shop Financing Support for Domestic Halal MSMEs, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Halal Project Management Office (HPMO). The event aimed to provide micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with financial support to scale up their businesses and compete in the growing Halal industry.

In his opening remarks, DTI Chief-of-Staff and Assistant Secretary Englebert Josef G. Chua highlighted the Philippine Halal Industry Strategic Plan 2023-2028, targeting P320 billion in trade and investments and 120,000 jobs. He emphasized that financial access and capacity-building are key to positioning the Philippines as a competitive player in the global Halal economy.

This initiative is strategically aligned with the vision of DTI Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque that “By empowering MSMEs, we create jobs, and we empower the communities and industries that drive our nation’s progress.”

Program Manager Dimnatang M. Radia of the HPMO outlined the forum’s objectives, emphasizing DTI holistic approach to supporting Halal MSMEs. He highlighted the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) as DTI training arm, Small Business Corporation (SB Corp.) for financial support, the Regional Operations Group (ROG) for its field operations nationwide and the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) and the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) for export market development.

Participants from different regions appreciated the launching of One-Stop Shop support for MSMEs in the Halal industry. This initiative facilitates the support services from DTI-attached agencies, streamlining business registration, capacity building, financing, market access and Halal certification to enhance local and international market opportunities.

The forum featured valuable insights from President Robert C. Bastillo, CEO of SB Corporation, who introduced innovative financing solutions tailored for MSMEs, and President Antonio lntal, CEO of DKPO Fulfillment, Inc., who discussed market-driven financial strategies to optimize fulfillment processes for Halal products. Their contributions provided MSMEs with actionable insights on securing funding, improving business operations, and expanding into local and international markets.

The open forum was facilitated by Princess Habiba Sarip of Presidential Communication Operations Office. In response to overwhelming interest, a follow-up virtual forum on February 6, 2025 (Thursday) will delve deeper into the Halal certification process and compliance requirements.

To cap the event, Amielyn M. Limbona delivered a compelling message, emphasizing the critical role of MSMEs in the development of the Philippine Halal industry.

The event reinforced DTI commitment to empowering Halal MSMEs through collaboration, financial and market access, and capacity-building. With strong public-private sector synergy, the Philippines is set to emerge as a leading Halal trade, investment, and innovation hub in the Asia-Pacific region.