Cacdac meets with OFWs in KSA to address concerns

In a town hall meeting held in Riyadh on Friday, January 31, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac met with various Filipino groups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address their concerns and strengthen community ties.

He was accompanied by Chargé d’Affaires Rommel Romato of the Philippine Embassy.

During the meeting, Cacdac reassured the attendees of the department’s commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers, and emphasized the importance of providing better opportunities for them.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Cacdac was in Riyadh to participate in the Global Labor Market Conference 2025 Ministerial Roundtable Discussion held on January 29 to 30, where he discussed the Philippine government’s various job facilitation programs, including the Government Internship Program and JobStart Philippines.

“These initiatives collectively assisted 220,000 beneficiaries and transitioned them for formal employment. Our government training agency has also organized initiatives to directly align with the industry needs in integrating advanced technologies and in fostering skills for emerging industries,” he was quoted as saying in a DMW news release.

The Philippines also have bilateral agreements with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Canada, Japan, and South Korea that enhance labor mobility and ensure safe and ethical job opportunities for Filipino workers, noted Cacdac.