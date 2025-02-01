American woman insists on staying in Pakistan despite being abandoned by online lover

Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

An American woman who traveled to Pakistan to marry a man she met online remains determined to stay in the country, despite being abandoned by him shortly after her arrival.

Onijah Andrew Robinson, 33, arrived in Karachi in October 2024 to meet 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. However, Memon disappeared soon after welcoming her at the airport, allegedly due to his family’s disapproval of their marriage.

Now, her tourist visa has expired and was left stranded in the country, but despite interventions from local authorities, including an offer to facilitate her return to the United States, Robinson has refused to leave, the Express Tribune reported.

Instead, she has sought financial support and made it clear that she intends to remain in Pakistan for now.

Robinson’s story went viral on social media after content creator Zaffar Abbas uploaded it online.

‘Mentally unstable’

Meanwhile, Robinson’s son, who is in the United States, has released a statement claiming that his mother is mentally unwell and struggles with impaired judgment.

He said Robinson initially planned to return home within two weeks but failed to do so. Despite multiple attempts by him and his brother to persuade her to come back, including booking her a return ticket, she refused to leave Pakistan.

According to local reports, Robinson has now been taken to a hospital due to concerns over her mental health.

