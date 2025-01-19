Cacdac urges Comelec to exempt OFW financial support from spending ban

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac announced that the agency is urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to exempt its financial assistance programs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the upcoming election spending ban.
“Kasi ‘di ba during campaign periods may mga prohibitions on handling out financial assistance at saka sa mga appointments and promotions and transfer,” Cacdac was quoted as saying in a Presidential Communications Office news release.
He emphasized the importance of responding swiftly to distress calls from OFWs abroad, stating that such actions are part of the DMW’s core responsibilities.
“We usually seek exemption from the Comelec kasi exigency ng service sa linya ng trabaho namin,” he said. “Kung kailangang mayroong i-deploy na tao overseas, hindi kailangang maghintay iyon ng after the elections. Emergency na iyon. Kailangan na iyon ng OFWs natin. So, we seek exemption from the Comelec.”
He mentioned that the DMW is also collaborating with Comelec to encourage migrant workers to participate in the elections scheduled for May 12.
The spending ban for this year will be in effect from March 28 to May 11.