Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly engaged, US media say

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @challengersmovie; @tomholland2013/IG

“Spider-Man” stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged, according to US media outlets.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to People and TMZ that Holland proposed to the actress-singer during a private holiday celebration between Christmas and New Year’s.

TMZ further reported that the English actor “dropped to one knee in a very intimate setting at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.”

Rumors of the engagement intensified after Zendaya was spotted at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, sporting a striking diamond ring on her left hand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Challengers Movie (@challengersmovie)

However, no official announcements have been made by the couple themselves.

The couple began dating in 2021, five years after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

No official announcements were made by the two

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau’s 9-year tenure as Canada’s Prime Minister comes to an end

1 hour ago
iStock 641187356

PH Embassy, Consulate General thank UAE government for pardoning 220 Filipino prisoners

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 06T161131.190

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum okays AED5.4-B new housing for Emirati citizens

19 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T143954.651

WEEKLY HOROSCOPE: January 3 to January 9

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button