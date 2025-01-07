Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly engaged, US media say

“Spider-Man” stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged, according to US media outlets.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to People and TMZ that Holland proposed to the actress-singer during a private holiday celebration between Christmas and New Year’s.

TMZ further reported that the English actor “dropped to one knee in a very intimate setting at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.”

Rumors of the engagement intensified after Zendaya was spotted at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, sporting a striking diamond ring on her left hand.

However, no official announcements have been made by the couple themselves.

The couple began dating in 2021, five years after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

