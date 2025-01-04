Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai attracts over 16M international tourists in just 11 onths

Dubai welcomed 16.79 million tourists in the first 11 months of 2024, from January to November.

According to the Dubai Tourism Sector 2024 Performance Report, this number is a 9 percent increase compared to last year’s 15.37 million international tourists. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism released the report.

The top source region for international tourists to Dubai came from Western Europe (20 percent) with 3.298 million visitors. This was followed by South Asia (17 percent) with 2.858 million tourists.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries came third, with 2.5 million tourists or 15 percent, followed by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe (14 percent) with 2.353 million.

The Middle East and North Africa ranked fifth with 1.933 million tourists, making up 12 percent of the total, followed by Northeast and South Asia with 1.622 million visitors, or 10 percent.

Visitors from America reached 1,117 visitors or 7 percent, while those from Africa and Australia reached 791,000 (5 percent) and 319,000 (2 percent) respectively.

Here’s the breakdown of international tourist arrivals per month:

  • November – 1.83 million
  • January – 1.77 million
  • February – 1.9 million
  • March – 1.51 million
  • April – 1.5 million
  • May – 1.44 million
  • June – 1.19 million
  • July – 1.31 million
  • August – 1.31 million
  • September – 1.36 million
  • October – 1.67 million

