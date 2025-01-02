RTA reports over 2.5M public transport users on New Year’s Eve 2025

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that over 2.5 million passengers used public transport, shared mobility services, and taxis in Dubai on New Year’s Eve 2025.

With a total of 2,502,474 passengers, this marks a 9.3% increase compared to the 2,288,631 passengers recorded during the same period last year.

Breaking it down, the Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines served 1,133,251 passengers, while the Dubai Tram recorded 55,391 riders. Public buses carried 465,779 passengers, and marine transport services ferried 80,066 commuters.

E-hailing vehicles served 195,651 users, shared transport vehicles catered to 1,238 passengers, and taxis transported 571,098 people.

RTA also confirmed that passenger movement to and from New Year’s Eve celebration venues was smooth and safe, thanks to a comprehensive plan developed in collaboration with key Dubai entities to ensure a seamless celebration.