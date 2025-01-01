Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE leaders extend warm New Year greetings to residents

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino35 seconds ago

The government leaders of the UAE extended their warm greetings to its residents and visitors.

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his New Year greetings to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings, and Princes of countries around the world, wishing them continued health and prosperity for their nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the leaders and prime ministers of various countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, greeted everyone on his Facebook account.

“Warmest greetings from Dubai to everyone celebrating Christmas in the UAE and around the world. Wishing all our communities Happy Holidays filled with peace, prosperity and harmony,” he wrote.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), also extended her warmest greetings to the people and residents of the UAE, on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

“I wish all my sons and daughters, and everyone who lives on this blessed land, a Happy New Year filled with continued good health, happiness, and prosperity,” she said.

“We pray to Allah Almighty to make it a year full of blessings and achievements for the United Arab Emirates, and security and peace for all people of the world. We welcome the New Year with a spirit of unity and renewed aspirations as we shape the features of a bright and glorious future for our dear nation. With the determination of our people and the creativity of their minds, we move forward towards achieving our vision, so that our nation may always be in a state of development, prosperity, and leadership,” she added.

