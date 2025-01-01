UAE announces January 2025 fuel prices, rates remain unchanged

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released the official fuel prices for January 2025, as approved by the Fuel Price Committee.

Motorists will see no changes in rates compared to December 2024.

The prices per liter for January 2025 are as follows:

Super 98: AED 2.61

AED 2.61 Special 95: AED 2.50

AED 2.50 E-Plus 91: AED 2.43

AED 2.43 Diesel: AED 2.68

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January #WamNews pic.twitter.com/dTng8L3MxY — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) December 31, 2024

The petrol prices will take effect on January 1, 2025.