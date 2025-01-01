Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces January 2025 fuel prices, rates remain unchanged

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin45 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released the official fuel prices for January 2025, as approved by the Fuel Price Committee.

Motorists will see no changes in rates compared to December 2024.

The prices per liter for January 2025 are as follows:

The petrol prices will take effect on January 1, 2025.

