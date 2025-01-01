Marcos calls for renewed hope, optimism in New Year’s message

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, January 1, extended his New Year’s message to Filipinos worldwide, encouraging renewed hope and optimism as the country welcomes 2025.

In his message, the President lauded the Filipino’s resilience and bayanihan spirit, which have been instrumental in overcoming the challenges the country faced in recent months, including calamities that claimed lives and disrupted communities.

“As we move forward into 2025, we look ahead with renewed hope and optimism knowing that our experiences will guide us into building a future filled with promise and future,” Marcos said.

He highlighted the importance of unity and collective effort in rebuilding and progressing as a nation.

“Let us draw inspiration from the innumerable acts of courage, compassion, and bayanihan that we have witnessed in the face of adversity. Only then can we fortify the bonds that connect us, truly rebuild what has been lost, and realize a Bagong Pilipinas where dreams flourish and every Filipino thrives,” he added.

He also urged Filipinos to embrace a growth-focused mindset, balancing lessons from the past with aspirations for the future.

“Reflecting on the resilience, we have shown in overcoming them, it is crucial for our progress to esteem such moments as hallmarks of the extraordinary strength we gain through perseverance and solidarity,” Marcos said.