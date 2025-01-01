Humanitarian mission: UAE evacuates 127 patients, families in need

The United Arab Emirates has successfully carried out its 23rd evacuation flight, bringing 127 patients and their families to safety in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

A WAM report revealed that this humanitarian mission airlifted 55 critically injured individuals and patients from the Gaza Strip. Among those evacuated were cancer patients and children requiring specialized treatment, accompanied by 72 family members.

This initiative was part of the program launched by UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2023. The program aimed to provide medical treatment for 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the UAE’s hospitals.

So far, 2,254 patients and family members have arrived in the UAE.

The country has also been going after providing advanced healthcare to the sick and severely injured people, treating 50,489 cases in the southern Gaza Strip since its operations began on December 2, 2023.

Moreover, the UAE has provided 50,000 tonnes of urgent aid to Palestine, including food, medical, and relief supplies.