Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Humanitarian mission: UAE evacuates 127 patients, families in need

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates has successfully carried out its 23rd evacuation flight, bringing 127 patients and their families to safety in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

A WAM report revealed that this humanitarian mission airlifted 55 critically injured individuals and patients from the Gaza Strip. Among those evacuated were cancer patients and children requiring specialized treatment, accompanied by 72 family members.

This initiative was part of the program launched by UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2023. The program aimed to provide medical treatment for 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the UAE’s hospitals.

So far, 2,254 patients and family members have arrived in the UAE.

The country has also been going after providing advanced healthcare to the sick and severely injured people, treating 50,489 cases in the southern Gaza Strip since its operations began on December 2, 2023.

Moreover, the UAE has provided 50,000 tonnes of urgent aid to Palestine, including food, medical, and relief supplies.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Hans Cacdac

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac expresses New Year wishes to OFWs

40 mins ago
iStock 1447983038

UAE announces January 2025 fuel prices, rates remain unchanged

45 mins ago
UAE FLAG 1

UAE leaders extend warm New Year greetings to residents

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos. Photo Courtesy. Bongbong Marcos

Marcos calls for renewed hope, optimism in New Year’s message

7 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button