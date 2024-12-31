Pope Francis inaugurates Jubilee Year with opening of Holy Doors at Saint Peter’s Basilica

The Catholic tradition of opening Holy Doors every quarter-century commenced on December 24, as Pope Francis inaugurated the Jubilee Year at Saint Peter’s Basilica.
The theme, “Pilgrims of Hope,” calls the faithful to unity, compassion, and personal reflection on their relationship with God and the Catholic vocation. This Holy Year invites millions of pilgrims to embark on a spiritual journey, beginning with the symbolic act of crossing the Holy Door, a call to embrace the mysteries of salvation and Christ’s presence in the world.
Over the next year, millions are expected to participate in celebrations, liturgies, and programs both in Rome and in dioceses worldwide, reflecting on the grace and message of hope inherent in this Jubilee.
Anticipating record-breaking numbers of 30 to 35 million visitors, Rome has undergone extensive preparations. Major beautification and restoration efforts have revitalized iconic landmarks, including the Trevi Fountain and Via Ottaviano, which now features a pedestrian-friendly design.
Sustainable upgrades have enhanced the city’s appeal, introducing increased greenery, permeable surfaces to mitigate summer heat, and new infrastructure to support pilgrims, including pavilions for Jubilee events.
These initiatives underscore Rome’s role as the spiritual heart of the celebrations, while dioceses around the globe prepare to welcome the faithful through their local Holy Doors.
The Holy Year will be marked by significant moments of faith, including Pope Francis opening a Holy Door at Rebibbia Prison, extending a gesture of hope to incarcerated individuals.
Additional Holy Doors will be opened at Saint John Lateran, Saint Mary Major, and Saint Paul Outside the Walls, symbolizing the Church’s mission to share God’s love universally. Pilgrims, whether in Rome or participating locally, are invited to join this extraordinary journey of prayer, reflection, and service, witnessing the transformative power of Christian hope.
Key dates
Key dates for the Holy Door openings include December 29, when the Holy Door at Saint John Lateran — celebrating its 1700th anniversary — will be opened.
On January 1, 2025, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will see the opening of the Holy Door at Saint Mary Major, followed by the opening at Saint Paul Outside the Walls on January 5, 2025.
These Holy Doors will remain open until December 28, 2025, inviting pilgrims to deepen their faith. Those unable to visit Rome can still participate in local celebrations, as dioceses worldwide echo this spirit of hope and renewal, ensuring the Jubilee’s blessings reach every corner of the globe.
‘Digital Door’ for Filipino Catholics
For many Filipinos, the prospect of traveling to the Vatican during the Jubilee Year appears unattainable due to the financial and logistical challenges involved.
Recognizing this, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has designated local churches as pilgrimage sites, providing a special opportunity for spiritual renewal and grace within the community, according to an ABS-CBN News report.
In addition to these local options, advancements in artificial intelligence have also been utilized.
The Vatican, in partnership with a multinational technology firm, has recently introduced a “digital twin” of St. Peter’s Basilica.
Called “La Basilica di San Pietro: AI-Enhanced Experience,” this innovative initiative provides a unique way to “visit” St. Peter’s Basilica virtually, allowing the faithful to experience one of Christianity’s most iconic churches from the comfort of their own homes.
