UAE salaries decline with expat boom, but OFWs remain hopeful

The UAE is experiencing a surge in expat workers and investors, which predicts to result in lower salaries and reduced benefits by 2025, according to the Robert Half Salary Guide.

The salary guide reveals that 75% of respondents find it more challenging to negotiate a pay raise than last year. With fewer competitive pay and benefits available, employees may struggle to secure new job opportunities, prompting them to remain with their current employers—an advantage for companies aiming to improve retention rates.

With more expats expected to move to the UAE, the Robert Half Salary Guide reveals that 52 percent of respondents believe they are easily replaceable by their employers. Additionally, 65 percent admit they stay in their current roles out of necessity rather than choice, citing difficulties in finding new positions that meet their expectations.

OFWs shine with hope

Despite the potential challenges, some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remain optimistic, as is usually the nature of many Filipinos. In a Tanong ng Bayan post, more OFWs expressed expectations of salary increases compared to those anticipating stagnant or declining wages.

Ten OFWs shared their hopes for higher salaries, with one emphasizing their wish for a “peaceful workplace.” On the other hand, three commenters indicated no expectations of change, predicting their salaries will remain the same by 2025.

Meanwhile, one OFW mentioned choosing resignation over staying with their current company, even if a promotion is offered.

One OFW, Peter (not his real name), shared his belief that he deserves a raise. “I do more than what my job requires, and I am not the same person I was when I joined the company. Mas nag improve ako and it’s contributing to the company’s growth as well,” he told The Filipino Times.

However, if his company is unable to provide the raise he’s been hoping for after years of hard work, Peter said, “I’ll for sure be looking for another job that pays well or make an agreement with my current company to lessen my workload so I can spend more time with my small business.”

For OFWs, regardless of their location, job, or salary, seeking better opportunities remains crucial. It allows them to increase their remittances, paving the way for an improved quality of life for their loved ones back home.

If this sounds like you, ka-TFT, we wish you all the best! May you find the perfect job you’ve been looking for. Here’s to a fresh career and new opportunities this new year!