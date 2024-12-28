Abu Dhabi Police ensure safety and security of New Year’s Eve celebrations

In a bid to ensure the safety and security of New Year’s Eve celebrations across the emirate, Abu Dhabi Police have implemented a comprehensive security plan in collaboration with their strategic partners.

A report from WAM said that the plan aims to facilitate smooth traffic flow and minimize congestion. Major General Ahmed Saif Bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, emphasized that the joint security plan seeks to safeguard tourist areas, commercial centers, and traffic during the New Year celebrations.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police has urged drivers to remain vigilant, follow traffic laws and speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, and keep a safe distance between vehicles. It also issued warnings against the use of party sprays, reckless driving, and excessive noise during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Central Operations Sector’s Command and Control Centre has already equipped its operation room with cutting-edge technology and highly trained personnel, according to Director of Operations Department Brigadier General Nasser Sulaiman Al Maskari. He added that individuals can contact the Central Operations Room at 999 in case of any emergency.