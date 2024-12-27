Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DSWD chief clarifies AKAP not pork barrel

Photo courtesy: Rex Gatchalian/FB

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian clarifies that the P26-billion allocation for the one-time cash assistance for minimum wage earners is not pork barrel.

This was the response of the DSWD chief following the statement made by retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio that the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) ‘resembles’ pork barrel which was already declared unconstitutional by the high court.

Carpio clarified, however, that the AKAP allocation does not violate the Constitution, unlike the pork barrel.

“Makikita mo na walang nothing in writing na may role ang congressman. So, nahanapan nila ng lusot,” said Carpio.

In response, Gatchalian said that social workers are the ones vetting the beneficiaries.

“Let me reiterate that all the DSWD’s Field Offices across the country serve people in need, whether they are walk-in clients or were referred to by local government unit (LGU) officials. DSWD social workers process applications for AKAP and they determine the amount of aid to qualified beneficiaries,” said Gatchalian.

He added that barangay officials are not the ones recommending the beneficiaries for the cash aid.

“With due respect to the former Supreme Court Justice, AKAP is not pork barrel since any good Samaritan can refer potential beneficiaries and the barangay has nothing to do with AKAP based on our existing guidelines,” Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD chief said legislators and local officials can refer potential aid recipients but the social workers will be the one to vet the beneficiaries.

