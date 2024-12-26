Marcos ‘thoroughly reviewing’ items in proposed 2025 budget to ensure constitutionality

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is conducting a detailed review of the proposed 2025 budget to ensure its compliance with the Constitution, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said.

In a statement, Bersamin explained that the President is working closely with Cabinet members to examine the budget ahead of its scheduled signing on December 30.

“The President and the Cabinet are right now (with or without the calls) thoroughly reviewing the various items of the GAA to make them conform to the Constitution, and to see to it that the budget prioritizes the main legacy thrusts of the administration,” said Bersamin.

“The President has been most prudent in programming and spending of our limited fiscal resources,” he added.

Senator Imee Marcos, the President’s sister, criticized the bicameral-approved version of the General Appropriations Act (GAA), describing it as a “very bad” budget.

Meanwhile, Senator Migz Zubiri called on the President to address concerns regarding the budget allocation for the education sector and the decision to provide zero funding for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).