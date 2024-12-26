38 people killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

Thirty-eight people have died in a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, an official confirmed.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev confirmed that of the 67 people aboard the Azerbaijan Airlines flight, 38 were killed, while the remaining 29 survived, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The aircraft that crashed on Wednesday, December 25, was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

Among the passengers, 37 were Azerbaijani nationals, with 23 fatalities. Other passengers included three from Kyrgyzstan who all survived, 16 Russians (seven died), and six Kazakh nationals, all of whom died.

Among the crew, three survived, while two lost their lives.

A black box containing the cockpit voice recorder has been recovered from the crash site and is being analyzed to determine the cause of the incident.