Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

38 people killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin36 mins ago

Photo courtesy: AP/Azamat Sarsenbayev

Thirty-eight people have died in a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, an official confirmed.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev confirmed that of the 67 people aboard the Azerbaijan Airlines flight, 38 were killed, while the remaining 29 survived, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The aircraft that crashed on Wednesday, December 25, was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

Among the passengers, 37 were Azerbaijani nationals, with 23 fatalities. Other passengers included three from Kyrgyzstan who all survived, 16 Russians (seven died), and six Kazakh nationals, all of whom died.

Among the crew, three survived, while two lost their lives.

A black box containing the cockpit voice recorder has been recovered from the crash site and is being analyzed to determine the cause of the incident.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin36 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Vice President-elect Sara Zimmerman Duterte delivers her inaugural speech after taking her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines which was witnessed by her father, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, at San Pedro Square, Poblacion District in Davao City on June 19, 2022. ARMAN BAYLON/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Former president Duterte backs VP Sara in legal battle over impeachment

2 mins ago
Denise BJ

Denise Julia mulling ‘defamation suit’ after controversy with BJ Pascual

7 mins ago
New Year New Changes Main Photo

New Year, New Changes: Major UAE laws to expect in 2025

2 hours ago
Meek as young Baby in Baby Driver

‘Baby Driver’ actor Hudson Joseph Meek dies at 16 before Christmas

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button