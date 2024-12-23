Kanlaon Volcano spews dark ash

Kanlaon Volcano on Negros island emitted dark ash on Monday, Dec. 23, triggering a warning from authorities that some areas of Negros Occidental could encounter ashfall.

“Since 11:45 a.m., dark ash has been issuing from the summit of Kanlaon Volcano accompanied by weak low frequency volcanic earthquakes,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its notice.

Phivolcs said the emission produced a plume around 1.2 kilometers tall that drifted northwest of the volcano.

“Ang pagkakaroon ng dark ash emission ay maaaring dulot ng gas-driven explosions sa bunganga ng bulkan na nag-aangat ng materyal tulad ng abo o bato,” Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol told government channel PTV.

“We documented several ash emissions prior to its Dec. 9 eruption, more than 80,” Bacolcol said.

Mt. Kanlaon is still on alert Level 3, or “magmatic unrest,” after an explosive eruption on Dec. 9 that prompted authorities to evacuate residents living within the six-kilometer radius of the volcano.

“This means that there are increased chances for sudden and even stronger explosive eruptions to occur and endanger communities at risk with life-threatening volcanic hazards,” Phivolcs explained of the alert level.

The agency said other parameters of the volcano “[remain] elevated but are generally unchanged.”

Bacolcol advised people in the area to wear N95 masks or even makeshift masks made from wet towels as protection from the ashfall.

He also advised communities to stay alert and vigilant, and avoid entering the six-kilometer danger zone.