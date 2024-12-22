UAE to implement truck ban on major roads starting January 2025

The UAE will enforce a ban on trucks on major roads starting January 1, 2025.

In a recent announcement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police stated that trucks will be prohibited from using Emirates Road to Sharjah during rush hours, specifically between 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM. The restriction applies to the section between Al Awir Street and Sharjah.

Truck restrictions also apply to other major roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road, and residential areas near Sharjah such as Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah, and Oud Al Muteena. In these residential zones, trucks are prohibited from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Additionally, trucks are permanently banned on Al Ittihad Street and Meydan Street.

In medium-congestion urban areas, truck movement is restricted during peak traffic hours. These areas include Airport Street, Oman Street, and Damascus Street, with restricted times set as follows: 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

This initiative is part of Dubai’s broader strategy to ease traffic congestion by limiting truck movement on key roads. The move is expected to enhance traffic flow, increase road capacity, and prioritize private vehicles for a smoother commute.

The Emirate has also done other initiatives to decrease traffic congestion such as encouraging remote working, adding new Salik toll gates, and upgrading 19 neighborhood roads.