Sen. Padilla advocates for legalizing medical cannabis in PH

Senator Robin Padilla is pushing for the legalization of medical cannabis use in the Philippines, filing Senate Bill 2573 or the Cannabis Medicalization Act of the Philippines.

According to the senator, medical cannabis is the most affordable and effective option that the government can subsidize.

Padilla said that this is the first time a bill on medical cannabis has reached the Senate floor.

“Sa matagal na panahon po lagi po itong umaabot ng third reading sa House pero pagdating po sa Senate hindi po ito tumatakbo. Siguro po dahil sa generation gap dahil matagal sa panahon na ‘yung mga nakaupo din sa ating senador, sa atin pong mataas na Kapulungan ay medyo nakatatanda,” Padilla said.

“Ang mga nakaupo po ngayon na mga senador ay mas ka-edad po natin, mas naiintindihan na po nila kung ano ang benepisyo ng cannabis. Kaya po ngayon umabot na po kami sa interpellation,” he added.

The bill was supported by Dr. Shiksha Gallow, a cannabis clinician. She said that cannabis can be used for various conditions, including chronic pain and auto-immune inflammatory conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, insomnia, epilepsy, cancer, ADHD, and autism.

She also said that cannabis only has an addictive rate of 7 percent, making it less addictive than caffeine (9 percent), alcohol (20 percent), and nicotine (30 percent).

“Why are we demonizing something that is less addictive than the cup of coffee on your table?” Gallow asked.

As of now, the Senate Bill is pending in the Senate plenary.