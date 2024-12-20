It’s your turn to shine! 4 winners bag ¼ KG of gold each at DSF

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

4 winners bag ¼ KG of gold each at DSF

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF)!

Congratulations to Bhavna Dawda, Sachin Sankar, A. Pazhamvel, and Sunil Kumar G for winning ¼ kilogram of gold each in the 1-kilogram gold prize giveaway on December 16!

From December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025, shoppers can indulge in a world-class jewellery experience while standing a chance to win an incredible AED 1.5 million in gold.

Customers who spend AED 1,500 or more on jewellery at participating outlets will enter a raffle for a share of the gold prize.

Each week, 1 kilogram of gold will be awarded, with 20 lucky winners receiving ¼ kilogram each. Mark your calendars for the weekly draws on December 16, 23, 30, and January 6 and 12, 2025.

More than 85 leading jewellery brands with 275+ retail jewellery outlets will be part of the promotion.

Exclusive offers

But that’s not all! Alongside the chance to win gold, participating jewellers are rolling out irresistible deals, including:

  • Up to 50% off on select diamond and pearl jewellery
  • 1% to 5% reduction on making charges for select gold collections, with no deductions for old gold exchanges
  • Special gifts with select purchases

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Discover the list of participating outlets and explore their exclusive offerings at Dubai City of Gold.

