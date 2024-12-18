Mary Jane Veloso asks Marcos to grant her clemency

Convicted overseas worker Mary Jane Veloso will spend Christmas in detention this time, with her family in her homeland and her wish: a presidential pardon.

It was an emotional reunion with her family when she emerged from the women’s prison where she would serve her life term after she was spared from death row in Indonesia for drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Veloso family became emotional as they finally reunited with Mary Jane who returned from Indonesia after the transfer of custody to the Philippine government.

Veloso arrived in the Philippines, 5:51 a.m. Her family was not allowed to welcome her due to health and security concerns. Upon arrival at the airport, she was transported to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City for detention.

“Napakasaya ko. Nakauwi na ‘ko dito sa bansa natin,” Veloso told reporters as she was undergoing procedures at the CIW.

Her sons, parents, and other relatives trooped to the facility, bringing flowers for the overseas Filipino worker.

Daniel and Darren, aged 22 and 16, respectively, ran to their mother who they have longed for for years and showered her with kisses and tight hugs.

Veloso’s mother, Celia, felt relief.

“Mahalaga, nandito na siya. Malayo na siya sa kamatayan ‘di gaya du’n sa Indonesia, syempre kinakabahan kami dahil kung maisipan nilang, ‘Sige, bitayin na ‘yan,’ magagawa nila,” she said.

The Veloso family and several groups have been calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grant her clemency.

Veloso, herself, appealed to the president.

“Sana mabigyan ako ng clemency,” she said. “Fifteen years na ako nakakulong sa Indonesia sa kaso na hindi ko naman ginawa.”

Veloso will undergo a five-day quarantine and a 55-day orientation, diagnostic evaluation, and security classification at the CIW Reception and Diagnostic Center.

After that, she will be transferred to the maximum security compound.

“Her status is that she will be serving her sentence here, and that sentence is life imprisonment,” Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said in a press briefing at the CIW.

“Would she be entitled to amnesty or any other executive clemency? Yes. As to when, it’s up to the president,” he said.

Vasquez also said the agency will study whether or not Veloso will be qualified for the Good Conduct Time Allowance Law, a privilege for prisoners that entitles them for a reduction of his prison or jail term as a reward for good behavior.

In 2010, Veloso was arrested in Indonesia after illegal drugs were discovered in her suitcase that was handed to her by her recruiter. She was then put on death row.

In 2015, she was granted reprieve when Manila informed Indonesia that Veloso’s recruiters surrendered.