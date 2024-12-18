Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Veloso is finally home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

File photo

Mary Jane Veloso, the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) convicted of drug trafficking in Indonesia, is now back in the Philippines after 14 years of jail time in a foreign land.

The aircraft that brought Veloso home landed on the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 5:51 a.m., the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said.

Veloso, accompanied by Philippine government officials, left Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta at 12:05 a.m.

Citing the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said Veloso was not handcuffed during the flight.

“Wala naman syang balak tumakas or saktan ang sarili nya dahil gusto na nga nyang maka uwi ng Pilipinas so bakit pa natin kakailanganin ang posas, imbis na posas dapat Rosas ang ibigay natin sa kanya,” Catapang said in a statement.

Airport authorities have banned journalists covering Veloso’s arrival from access to the arrivals area of NAIA 3. Veloso was whisked away to the Correctional Institution for Women where she will be temporarily detained and undergo a five-day quarantine as part of protocols.

Groups have been calling for the clemency of Veloso as she maintains her innocence.

In 2010, Veloso was arrested in Indonesia after local authorities found illegal drugs in her suitcase, which was handed to her by her recruiter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bulacan Mayor Rico Roque

Pandi, Bulacan Mayor Enrico Roque arrested on rape charges

4 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 17T140659.214

Mary Jane Veloso asks Marcos to grant her clemency

6 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 12 18 115722

Marcos honors OFWs in Malacañang ahead of Christmas

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T114701.531

PhilHealth sets P284-B budget for 2025 without subsidy

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button