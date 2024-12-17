Groups call on gov’t to allow Veloso family to welcome Mary Jane

Groups called on the government to allow the family of high-profile inmate Mary Jane Veloso to welcome her back from Indonesia on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

In separate statements on Tuesday, Dec. 17, Migrante International and Bayan Muna said Veloso’s family should be at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon her arrival on Wednesday morning.

Bayan Muna said Veloso is a human trafficking victim and not a criminal.

“After her grueling years in jail, it is but humane that she sees her mother, father, and children when she arrives on Philippine soil. It has been a long ordeal for her, and the least we can do is allow her to embrace her family in her homeland,” said Migrante International chairperson Joanna Concepcion.

“For 14 years, her family has fought tirelessly for her freedom and justice. The least our government can do is to facilitate this simple but meaningful reunion. Ang pagkakataong ito ay hindi lamang para kay Mary Jane kundi para sa kanyang mga anak at pamilyang labis na nagdusa sa mahabang panahon,” former Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate said.

The groups are also calling for the granting of clemency to Veloso.

According to the Bureau of Corrections, upon her arrival, Veloso will be transported to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City where she will have a five-day medical quarantine.