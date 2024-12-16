LPA spotted in Mindanao — PAGASA

A low pressure area (LPA) has formed east of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday, December 16.

In an update, PAGASA said the LPA has a “low chance of development into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.”

It began as a cloud cluster at 8 a.m., last spotted 360 kilometers east southeast of Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

PAGASA earlier said it expects one to two storms inside the weather disturbance monitoring zone in December.

Rains over PH

In its early morning forecast, PAGASA said the following would affect weather conditions: northeast monsoon or amihan, a shear line where warm and cold air meet, and an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) where trade winds converge to become a low pressure belt.

The amihan is seen to bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Bicol region due to the shear line.

The ITCZ is forecast to create cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccksksargen, Caraga, and Davao region.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are anticipated over the following areas:

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to the amihan

The rest of Visayas through localized thunderstorms

The rest of Mindanao caused by the ITCZ.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides following likely moderate to at times heavy rains.

The weather bureau issued a gale warning over the coasts of northern Luzon due to the monsoon.