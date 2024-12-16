Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

LPA spotted in Mindanao — PAGASA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Dost_pagasa/FB

A low pressure area (LPA) has formed east of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday, December 16.

In an update, PAGASA said the LPA has a “low chance of development into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.”

It began as a cloud cluster at 8 a.m., last spotted 360 kilometers east southeast of Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

PAGASA earlier said it expects one to two storms inside the weather disturbance monitoring zone in December.

Rains over PH

In its early morning forecast, PAGASA said the following would affect weather conditions: northeast monsoon or amihan, a shear line where warm and cold air meet, and an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) where trade winds converge to become a low pressure belt.

The amihan is seen to bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Bicol region due to the shear line.

The ITCZ is forecast to create cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccksksargen, Caraga, and Davao region.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are anticipated over the following areas:

  • Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to the amihan
  • The rest of Visayas through localized thunderstorms
  • The rest of Mindanao caused by the ITCZ.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides following likely moderate to at times heavy rains.

The weather bureau issued a gale warning over the coasts of northern Luzon due to the monsoon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mary jane veloso 1

Mary Jane Veloso returning to PH on Dec. 18, says senior Indonesian official

2 hours ago
Main photo

Is the HUAWEI Mate X6 the best foldable yet? Here’s why it might be

3 hours ago
Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings

Maris Racal reactivates Facebook after controversy with Anthony Jennings

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 16T113619.047

Dubai Ruler launches search for ‘hope makers’; 5th edition to award winner AED1 million

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button