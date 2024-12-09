Marcos signs law setting up care centers in schools, preventing suicide

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, institutionalizing mental health programs for students, teachers, and non-teaching personnel in both public and private schools.

The measure aims to ensure that students and school staff are mentally and emotionally equipped to excel in academics and navigate modern challenges.

“Today, we renew our promise to every Filipino: that they will not only succeed academically but thrive holistically. Together, we envision a Philippines where mental health is prioritized alongside education, fostering a generation equipped to lead with resilience, compassion, and purpose,” Marcos said during the ceremonial signing at Malacañang Palace on Monday.

“When our learners and school personnel are mentally healthy, academic performance improves, absenteeism decreases, and a culture of compassion and understanding flourishes. This law is not just a safeguard for our youth and educators but an investment in the intellectual, emotional, and social development of our nation,” he added.

Care Centers in Schools

The new law establishes Care Centers in every public basic education school, led by school counselors and supported by counselor associates. These centers will provide counseling services, conduct stress management workshops, and implement programs to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is tasked with collaborating with the Department of Education (DepEd) to create new school counselor positions. The DBM will also work with DepEd and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to establish guidelines for these roles.

Marcos pointed out the urgency of the legislation, citing global estimates of potential losses amounting to $16 trillion by 2030 due to mental health challenges.

“Locally, the toll is evident in decreased academic outcomes, burnout, and turnover rates among students and school personnel,” the president said, stressing the importance of the law in reducing these losses and preparing students to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Suicide Prevention and Awareness

The law mandates the implementation of comprehensive mental health programs across all basic education institutions to promote mental health awareness and prevent suicide.

Marcos described schools as “sanctuaries of learning and well-being,” affirming the administration’s commitment to creating environments where both academic excellence and mental health thrive.