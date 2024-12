UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called on all mosques across the country to perform “Salaat Al Istisqaa,” the prayer for rain.

The prayer will be done on December 7 (Saturday) at 11am.

His Highness called upon everyone to pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to reports, the last time the UAE leader directed prayers for rain across the country was in 2022.