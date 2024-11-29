Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah gov’t employees to enjoy 5-day holiday

Government employees in Sharjah will have a five-day weekend during the 53rd National Day.

According to the governent’s announcement, the official holiday for the public sector would be from December 2 to 3.

In Sharjah, government employees will enjoy paid holidays on December 2 and 3 (Monday and Tuesday), with regular work resuming on December 4 (Wednesday).

However, the official weekend in the emirate is from Friday to Sunday. Therefore, government employees will have a five-day weekend.

Meanwhile, Ajman will have a four-day weekend from November 29 to December 3 (Sat to Tue).

Private sector employees will also enjoy holidays on December 2 and 3, as confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

