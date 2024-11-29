Marcos to troops: ‘Don’t be distracted by political noise’

President Bongbong Marcos urges soldiers from the Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) to focus on their mission for the country and not to be distracted by political noise.

“Huwag kayong nalilinlang sa mga nangyayari. Let’s stay focused. Pare-pareho tayo,” Marcos said in his speech before members of SOLCOM in Camp Guillermo Nakar in Lucena City.

“Ako, pagka maraming maingay na nangyayari, iniisip ko lagi na ano ba talaga trabaho ko? Trabaho ko ba’y makipag-away diyan? Trabaho ko ba makipagdebate diyan sa mga walang kwentang bagay? Hindi, ang trabaho ko ay pagandahin ang Pilipinas. Kayo naman, may mission din kayo,” he added.

Marcos reminded the troops of their primary mandate in protecting the people.

“Basta’t maliwanag sa pag-iisip natin. We have the same mission. I do it for the civilian end, kayo sa military police end. Pero pareho ang mission natin,” said Marcos.

In a press briefing on Monday, former President Rodrigo Duterte said the military should act to address what he described as a “fractured government.”

“Nakikita ko ang sitwasyon kung ganoon ang president, in face of so many errors there, nagkaroon na ng fracture sa government, it is only the military can correct it,” he said.

When asked if he was calling for a coup or junta, Duterte said it’s an option for the armed forces.

“Sinabi ko lang it is only the military who can correct. Ibig ko ba sabihin ang military mag (junta)? Well, it’s an option sa military. They can just sit there sa upuan nila sa bukid maglinis ng baril magsabi lang sila na, ‘We are not anymore.’ Hindi na sila mag kudeta na magdala pa ng tangke, sabihin lang nila, ‘Ayaw na namin ang laro niyo,’” he added.