UAE, PH issue joint statement on Marcos’ visit

1. During his Working Visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 26 November 2024, H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, met with H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to discuss the positive status and trajectory of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries that is deeply rooted in shared interests and mutual cooperation. The meeting of the two leaders comes as the Philippines and the UAE mark the 50th anniversary of the formal establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

2. Throughout the past five decades, the Philippines and the UAE have forged robust relations anchored in strong people-to-people ties, that serve as the foundation of the close bilateral ties and continues to deliver meaningful benefits to the peoples of both nations.

3. The two leaders welcomed the current positive state and direction of the Philippines-UAE bilateral relations that have reached a historic unprecedented level since formal ties were established. The leaders noted the expansion of relations into new areas of cooperation beyond the traditional sectors. In this regard, the leaders welcomed the announcement of the signing of key agreements in the following fields:

I. Cooperation in the Culture Sector;

II. Energy Transition Cooperation;

III. Legal Cooperation Agreements (Extradition, Mutual Legal Assistance, and Transfer of Sentenced Persons);

IV. Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy;

V. Improvement and Development of Government Activities;

VI. Visa Waiver for Diplomatic, Special and Official Passport Holders; and

VII. Investment Cooperation between the Ministry of Investment of the UAE and Maharlika Investment Fund of the Republic of Philippines

4. Cognizant of the diverse opportunities and potential to further boost ties between the two countries, the leaders welcomed exploring additional avenues of cooperation in the following areas: security and counterterrorism, science and technology, and the environment, including through the reduction of plastic waste from the Pasig River and its leakage into the ocean in the Philippines. In addition to plastic waste management, the Philippines showed keenness to join the Group of Friends for Culture-Based Climate Action that launched by the UAE and Brazil during COP28, which includes 34 countries and 25 intergovernmental and non-governmental agencies.

5. Both sides also acknowledged the significant achievements and remarkable progress in the implementation of existing agreements between their countries in various fields, and committed to further boosting cooperation in the fields of combating human trafficking, sports, consular services, space science, climate action, agriculture, economic and technical cooperation, investment promotion and protection, by exploring opportunities in green technologies, digital infrastructure and innovation and enhancing digital infrastructure (data centers).

6. The leaders acknowledged the significant progress made in the negotiations of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, and highlighted its potential to unlock economic benefits for both nations and their people. Both sides stressed the importance of concluding the agreement at the earliest opportunity, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual prosperity and strengthening economic ties.

7. H.E. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on behalf of the Filipino people, conveyed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s unwavering humanitarian assistance and support to the Philippines in times of natural disasters, and large-scale calamities such as the COVID-19 global pandemic. President Marcos also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the UAE’s hospitality to the Filipino community working and living in the UAE.

8. The two leaders welcomed the rich and profound contributions of the Filipino community residing in the UAE to the economic development and prosperity of the country. They both acknowledge that peaceful coexistence and tolerance are significant pillars of the UAE, and is deeply embedded in its unique social fabric.