Filipina singer Belle Mariano records ‘Anong Daratnan’ for Moana 2

Courtesy: Belle Mariano/IG

Filipina singer and actress Belle Mariano lent her voice for the special end credit song of the Disney movie Moana 2.

According to Mariano, her journey in recording the song ‘Anong Daratnan’ required more than simply singing. Sharing her challenges with Cosmopolitan Philippines, she said that she sang the song with “Moana’s voice.”

“I think, it was a fun challenge because I had to translate Moana’s emotions through the song. I think that was really challenging. The song, grabe ‘yung passion ni Moana when she was singing it. So I had to be in that state, but it was such a fun experience,” she said.

She thanked the Disney team who guided her throughout the recording by making her listen to several artists.

To channel her inner Moana, Mariano said she imagined herself standing on the beach. Before singing the part with the highest notes, she pictured facing a giant sea wave, taking a deep breath before tackling the challenging notes.

‘Anong Daratnan’ has already been launched and is ready for streaming.

Moana 2 follows the story of Moana reuniting with Maui after three years. This time, they embark on a journey across the seas of Oceania to answer the call of Moana’s ancestors.

