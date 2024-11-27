Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE launches first regulated lottery with AED 100M Grand Prize

The UAE’s first and only regulated lottery, The Game LLC, has officially launched, offering a grand prize of AED 100 million to the lucky winner!

Licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July 2024, the UAE Lottery will have its inaugural live draw on December 14 this year.

The UAE Lottery, only open to participants aged 18 and above, includes two separate sections: the Days section (pick six numbers from 1-31) and the Months section (pick from 1-12).

Each Lucky Day ticket automatically enters a person into the draw for the Grand Prize and for the Lucky Chance draws, which guarantees seven winners a prize of AED 100,000 each.

Moreover, there are scratch cards where one can win up to AED 50,000 (Oasis), AED 100,000 (Copper Cups), AED 300,000 (Mega Sails), and AED 1,000,000 (Golden 7). Each scratch card has a different price, ranging from AED 5 to AED 50.

Live draws will be held every other Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Who knows if you will be the next winner? Good luck, ka-TFT!

