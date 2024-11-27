Philippine military officials remain non-partisan, loyal to Constitution

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) affirmed its commitment to upholding the Constitution, following former President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for military and police intervention in what he referred to as a “fractured government.”

During a Senate hearing, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada asked AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Jimmy Larida before the Commission on Appointments (CA) if there are “grumblings” in the military amid the recent events.

“100 percent none, Sir,” Larida said.

Estrada then asked, “You have to be loyal to the Constitution, correct?”

“Yes, Sir,” Larida replied.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that AFP Sergeant Major, FCMS Feliciano Lazo, assured that the military remains loyal, professional, and non-partisan.

In an interview, Lazo stated that Philippine soldiers have learned from past experiences of being drawn into politics and are now more aware of attempts to use them for personal agendas.

Lazo added that being involved in politics in the past had negatively impacted their duty and families, which is why they have learned from those experiences.

Meanwhile, the Malacañang sees Duterte’s call as an insult to the AFP, with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin calling it an “attempt to seize power by violent means.”