Oldest man on Earth dies at age 112

The man recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest in the world in April has passed away at the age of 112.

John Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912, in Liverpool, and lived for more than a century. Earlier this year, he mentioned that as a young man, he was physically active, though he wasn’t sure if that played a role in him becoming the oldest man on earth.

“I just take it in my stride like anything else. Why I’ve lived that long, I have no idea at all,” Sky News quoted him on his 112th birthday.

During his final hours, Tinniswood was surrounded by loved ones and passed away peacefully at the Hollies Care Home in Southport, where he had lived since before his 100th birthday.

The family also expressed gratitude to Tinniswood’s caregivers.

Tinniswood served during World War II in an administrative role with the Army Pay Corps. His duties included logistical tasks, locating stranded soldiers, and organizing food supplies, before retiring in 1972.

He is the fourth-oldest British man in recorded history.

The Guinness World Record also paid him a tribute on their Facebook account. “Guinness World Records is saddened to learn that John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest man, has died at the age of 112,” it wrote.

“He passed away yesterday (Monday 25 November) at the care home in Southport, England, where he resided,” it added.