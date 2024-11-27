Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Oldest man on Earth dies at age 112

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino12 mins ago

The man recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest in the world in April has passed away at the age of 112.

John Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912, in Liverpool, and lived for more than a century. Earlier this year, he mentioned that as a young man, he was physically active, though he wasn’t sure if that played a role in him becoming the oldest man on earth.

“I just take it in my stride like anything else. Why I’ve lived that long, I have no idea at all,” Sky News quoted him on his 112th birthday.

During his final hours, Tinniswood was surrounded by loved ones and passed away peacefully at the Hollies Care Home in Southport, where he had lived since before his 100th birthday.

The family also expressed gratitude to Tinniswood’s caregivers.

Tinniswood served during World War II in an administrative role with the Army Pay Corps. His duties included logistical tasks, locating stranded soldiers, and organizing food supplies, before retiring in 1972.

He is the fourth-oldest British man in recorded history.

The Guinness World Record also paid him a tribute on their Facebook account. “Guinness World Records is saddened to learn that John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest man, has died at the age of 112,” it wrote.

“He passed away yesterday (Monday 25 November) at the care home in Southport, England, where he resided,” it added.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino12 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 88

Marcos invites UAE president to visit PH

1 hour ago
Miss Polo International contest

Miss Polo International: A celebration of beauty and sports in Dubai

2 hours ago
families

Pasko para sa OFWs: Christmas means reuniting with family

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos

Marcos: One-day UAE visit was short but very productive

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button