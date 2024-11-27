Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Marcos invites UAE president to visit PH

Photo courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he invited United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Philippines following his one-day visit to the Middle Eastern country.

In his arrival message on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the president said his visit marked the “rapidly progressing” bilateral ties and 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“I look forward to the implementation of several bilateral agreements in culture, energy transition, legal cooperation, artificial intelligence and digital economy, the improvement of government activities, visa waiver for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports, and investment cooperation,” said Marcos.

The president said he also expressed Manila’s gratitude for UAE support to the Filipino community in the Emirates and for helping the country in the aftermath of successive typhoons.

“I thanked Sheikh Al Nahyan for understanding that my visit had to be cut short, given the need to attend relief and reconstruction activities in communities devastated by successive typhoons,” said Marcos.

