DOJ: Duterte is ‘ultimate beneficiary’ if president is assassinated

The Department of Justice (DOJ) did not hold back when addressing whether Vice President Sara Duterte could orchestrate an assassination attempt on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Very powerful si Vice President Sara. Mataas na posisyon sa government, very influential, kaya lalong matindi ‘yung threat na binabantayan natin ngayon,” (Vice President Sara is very powerful. She holds a high position in government, very influential, which is why this threat we are monitoring is all the more concerning), said Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres during a press briefing on Monday, Nov. 25.

Andres stressed that Duterte’s remarks about a potential assassination attempt should not be dismissed lightly.

“Please understand that if ever this threat of assassination actually happens or is accomplished, she is the ultimate beneficiary and we have to do everything to protect the President. Understandably, if such an event happens, who will benefit? She is the beneficiary of the death of the President. So her words have to be taken in the proper context,” he explained.

The DOJ also pointed out that this was not the first time Duterte had made alarming statements about harming Marcos.

“Previously, she made the declaration that the President’s head should be cut off. Pugutan ng ulo. (Behead him.) And now, this more specific allegation on engaging an assassin, kill people, including the President, that is a very serious, serious action taken by the Vice President. And we have to, you know, go through the process and seek accountability for this,” Andres said.

He added that all law enforcement agencies are now tasked with identifying the alleged assassin and ensuring that anyone involved in this criminal plot faces the full force of the law.

“This is a matter of national security and justice. We will not rest until the truth is uncovered and appropriate actions are taken against those responsible,” Andres said.

The DOJ underscored its commitment to protecting the President and ensuring that no one, regardless of their position, is above the law.