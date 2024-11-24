Latest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT News

Stop scrolling in the bathroom; doctors say it is bad for health

Camille Quirino

Doctors advise people to avoid spending too much time scrolling or reading on the toilet as it could cause health risks.

According to doctors, people extend their toilet time because they carry their phones to the bathroom. Extending toilet time can lead to serious health issues, such as haemorrhoids and weakened pelvic muscles.

For some people, they scroll or read on their phones up to 15 minutes.

Although it looks harmless, health experts say they must spend no more than 10 minutes.

Dr. Lai Xue, a colorectal surgeon at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, told CNN that many of his patients’ illnesses are linked to spending excessive time on the toilet.

This occurs because the seated position on a toilet forces the body to work harder against gravity to pump blood back to the heart.

Additionally, the toilet’s oval-shaped seat positions the rectum lower, increasing gravitational strain on the pelvic floor. This strain can lead to rectal prolapse, a condition where the intestines shift out of place.

So, if you want to stay healthier, start by rethinking your time and habits in the toilet. Small changes can make a big difference in protecting your overall well-being.

