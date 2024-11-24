Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai airports prepare for surge in travelers during holiday season

Dubai airports are gearing up for the rainy holiday season, anticipating an influx of travelers during this busy period.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, highlighted the strong performance of Dubai’s airports during the last quarter of the year, driven by the holiday season despite it being the rainy period.

During this quarter, Dubai airports usually expect to handle over 23.2 million passengers, bringing the total annual passenger count to 91.9 million.

For the year 2025, they project over 94 million passengers and over 97 million in 2026, targeting 100 million passengers between 2027 and 2028.

Al Joker said that the airports are already partnering up with other organizations to implement their advanced plans, which depend on the passenger data analysis. However, despite the regular review forecasts, the amount of passengers still exceeds their expectations.

