Second Senate drug war hearing hinges on contempt powers – Pimentel

The Blue Ribbon subcommittee will only hold a second hearing on the bloody drug war if it is granted the authority to cite resource persons in contempt, chairperson and Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Thursday, November 21.

“I will only schedule a second hearing if the subcommittee is given contempt powers. Wala kasi as of the moment na power to cite in contempt,” Pimentel told reporters in a text message on Thursday.

NewsWatch Plus has reached out to Pimentel to clarify whether he has made a formal motion to the Blue Ribbon committee, which is chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano.

In a press conference, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros expressed hope that a hearing could be scheduled soon, especially in light of reports that drug-related killings continue.

“Wala pa pong petsa na naitakda pero fina-follow up ko po at umaasa po ako na makapagtakda ng susunod na hearing kung kakayanin sana ngayong buwan para mabigyang-daan ng isa pang kung huli man na hearing sa susunod na buwan ng Disyembre.”

She said she is also “looking forward” to the attendance of former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. During a hearing of the House of Representatives’ quad committee last week, Trillanes presented data on alleged drug money being transferred to the bank accounts of the Duterte family — a claim that former President Rodrigo Duterte has denied.

In a text message, Trillanes said he would be “honored to attend” a Senate hearing and present the same information.

However, when asked about this, Pimentel responded, “Can he execute first an affidavit detailing what his testimony is all about?”

During the first hearing of the subcommittee, Duterte admitted to having his own death squad and ordering the police to encourage criminals to fight back so they could be killed. He made further admissions at the House.

The International Criminal Court, which is investigating Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, previously confirmed to NewsWatch Plus that it is closely monitoring developments in the two congressional inquiries.