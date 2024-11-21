Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Delivery rider in PH doesn’t give change to save for food

A delivery rider’s Facebook post went viral after he revealed that he doesn’t give change to his customers to save money for his food.

In a Facebook group post, he admitted to telling customers that he has no change, even when he does, allowing him to keep the extra money for himself.

The rider then buys food for himself with the extra money he has saved.

“Life hack. Kung isa kang rider,” he wrote, stating all delivery brands and services in the Philippines. “Kapag ang sukli nalang ay 30 pababa, sabihin mo, wala kang barya kahit meron naman talaga, para makaipon ka ng pangkain mo,” he added.

“Walang imposible, basta minsan, magiging masama ka rin,” he concluded.

Delivery rider goes viral

Netizens have taken screenshots of the post and re-shared it on their social media accounts. The screenshot of the post has been making rounds online, gaining a lot of bashers and haters.

“Hindi mo na dapat ginawa. Pinagmamalaki mo pa,” one commenter condemned the post.

Meanwhile, other commenters shared similar experiences.  “Naranasan ko ‘to haha,” one netizen commented. “Naka-prepare na yung 30 pesos na tip sana in appreciation of his hard work. Kaso, pinangunahan niya ako — “Dapat” daw sa kanya na yung 17 pesos na sukli. Paladesisyon. Edi go,” she added.

Others sympathized with delivery riders, sharing that they give them tips because they know how hard their work is. “Sa akin pag 10 pesos sukli pababa, keep the change nalang,” one netizen wrote. “Ganyan ako sa rider. Maliit na halaga [maiipon] nila pangmeryenda.”

The Filipino Times reached out to the post’s original author for further comments.

