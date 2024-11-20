Indonesia sets conditions for possible Veloso transfer to PH by December

The Indonesian government clarified that Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina on death row for drug trafficking, will remain in detention but could be transferred to the Philippines subject to conditions, according to a NewsWatch Plus report.

In a statement, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration, and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the transfer process, under Jakarta’s prisoner transfer policy, is not a release from prison.

He added that if the Philippines meets the conditions, Veloso’s transfer could take place as early as December.

Responding to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s optimistic remarks about Veloso’s return, Yusril said in a press release on Wednesday, Nov. 20: “There is no word ‘free’ in President Marcos’ statement. ‘Bring her back to the Philippines’ means transferring her to her country of origin.”

Yusril listed three requirements for Veloso’s transfer:

The Philippines must recognize and respect the Indonesian court’s final verdict sentencing Veloso to death for narcotics smuggling.

Veloso must serve the remainder of her sentence in the Philippines in accordance with the Indonesian court’s decision.

The Philippine government must bear the costs of Veloso’s transfer and security during the process.

“Once she is returned, the authority over the prisoner shifts to the Philippines, including decisions regarding leniency or sentence reductions,” Yusril added.

Yusril said any changes to Veloso’s sentence, such as a pardon or commutation, would be up to Marcos, noting that the Philippines has abolished the death penalty.

“It is possible that President Marcos will grant pardon and change her sentence to life imprisonment, considering that the death penalty has been abolished in the Philippine criminal code, so this step is within the full authority of the President of the Philippines,” he said.