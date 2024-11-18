Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE sends four humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 mins ago

UAE sends humanitarian aid to Gaza. Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates has demonstrated its commitment to aiding countries in need by sending four humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza.

The four convoys, which consisted of 47 trucks with over 605 tonnes of humanitarian aid, entered Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing.

Each truck contained food supplies, children’s nutritional supplements, medical items, clothing, shelter materials, and other essential necessities.

The UAE continues its humanitarian support to the people of Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. The country has provided these essential supplies with the hopes of easing their suffering, particularly the most vulnerable and affected groups.

Earlier this month, the UAE sent Gaza two other convoys with 20 trucks carrying over 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid. It has also sent flour and baking supplies to support bakeries in Gaza, alleviating the hunger of the people in the area.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 70

11 OFWs arrive in Philippines from Lebanon — DMW

17 hours ago
Ybeth Template 69

Super typhoon ‘Pepito’ makes second landfall in Aurora

18 hours ago
Dubai Police

Dubai Police sets up 13 checkpoints throughout emirate

20 hours ago
Ybeth Template 68

Chelsea Manalo is first Miss Universe-Asia

22 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button