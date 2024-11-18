UAE sends four humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has demonstrated its commitment to aiding countries in need by sending four humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza.

The four convoys, which consisted of 47 trucks with over 605 tonnes of humanitarian aid, entered Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing.

Each truck contained food supplies, children’s nutritional supplements, medical items, clothing, shelter materials, and other essential necessities.

The UAE continues its humanitarian support to the people of Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. The country has provided these essential supplies with the hopes of easing their suffering, particularly the most vulnerable and affected groups.

Earlier this month, the UAE sent Gaza two other convoys with 20 trucks carrying over 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid. It has also sent flour and baking supplies to support bakeries in Gaza, alleviating the hunger of the people in the area.