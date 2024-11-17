Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police sets up 13 checkpoints throughout emirate

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino35 seconds ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police has set up 13 checkpoints across the Emirate to ensure safety on the road for all residents and tourists.

In a Facebook post, Dubai Police uploaded a video of their team’s inspection for each checkpoint.

“Ensuring [road safety] for all road users is a top priority for Dubai Police,” they wrote in their caption.

“To uphold this commitment, 13 inspection checkpoints have been set up across the emirate to verify vehicle safety and ensure vehicles do not have modifications that could cause noise or compromise the safety and comfort of road users,” they added.

According to the video, their team conducted comprehensive team inspections, verified vehicles’ conditions, and monitored mechanical modifications that caused loud, disturbing noises.

Meanwhile, road users who violated the UAE law had their vehicles towed away and impounded.

Dubai Police remains steadfast in its commitment to road safety by consistently educating road users about the emirate’s traffic laws and ensuring their strict enforcement.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

