Dubai Police sets up 13 checkpoints throughout emirate

The Dubai Police has set up 13 checkpoints across the Emirate to ensure safety on the road for all residents and tourists.

In a Facebook post, Dubai Police uploaded a video of their team’s inspection for each checkpoint.

“Ensuring [road safety] for all road users is a top priority for Dubai Police,” they wrote in their caption.

“To uphold this commitment, 13 inspection checkpoints have been set up across the emirate to verify vehicle safety and ensure vehicles do not have modifications that could cause noise or compromise the safety and comfort of road users,” they added.

According to the video, their team conducted comprehensive team inspections, verified vehicles’ conditions, and monitored mechanical modifications that caused loud, disturbing noises.

Meanwhile, road users who violated the UAE law had their vehicles towed away and impounded.

Dubai Police remains steadfast in its commitment to road safety by consistently educating road users about the emirate’s traffic laws and ensuring their strict enforcement.