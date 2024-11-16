Dubai Metro extends timings on weekend for Diwali celebrations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended Dubai Metro operating hours this weekend.

On Saturday, November 16, the Metro began operations at 5:00 AM and will continue running until 2:00 AM the following day, November 17. This extension is designed to facilitate the transportation needs of passengers attending the Festival of Lights ‘Diwali.’

As the UAE joins the Indian community in celebrating Diwali, festivities at Zabeel Park are expected to draw an estimated 40,000 attendees from 11:00 AM on November 16 to midnight on November 17.

“RTA is extending Dubai Metro operating hours on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM until Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 2:00 AM, ensuring a seamless experience and smooth transportation to and from the event,” the authority announced in a social media post.