Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Metro extends timings on weekend for Diwali celebrations

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended Dubai Metro operating hours this weekend.

On Saturday, November 16, the Metro began operations at 5:00 AM and will continue running until 2:00 AM the following day, November 17. This extension is designed to facilitate the transportation needs of passengers attending the Festival of Lights ‘Diwali.’

As the UAE joins the Indian community in celebrating Diwali, festivities at Zabeel Park are expected to draw an estimated 40,000 attendees from 11:00 AM on November 16 to midnight on November 17.

“RTA is extending Dubai Metro operating hours on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM until Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 2:00 AM, ensuring a seamless experience and smooth transportation to and from the event,” the authority announced in a social media post.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

iStock 1496308081

Dubai Museum of the Future draws 3 million visitors since 2022 opening

1 hour ago
bsp reuters

BSP: OFW remittances grew to $3.34 billion in September

7 hours ago
Bakasyon sa Pinas 101

Bakasyon sa Pinas 101: Budget tips para ready ka sa holidays!

19 hours ago
Ybeth Template 66

House bill seeks free vaccines for senior citizens

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button