Marcelito Pomoy to launch “DUET OF DREAMS” World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai

International vocal sensation Marcelito Pomoy is set to begin his much-anticipated “DUET OF DREAMS” World Tour with a grand premiere at Dubai’s home of live entertainment, Coca-Cola Arena. This exciting event, scheduled just two days before Christmas and on the fourth Sunday of Advent, promises to deliver a unique, festive experience to fans, combining Pomoy’s extraordinary talent with holiday magic.

Known for his ability to sing both male and female vocal parts, Marcelito will perform songs from his brand-new album “DUET MYSELF,” including the global hit “The Prayer,” which first launched him to international stardom. This concert will be his first self-produced show, featuring breathtaking live renditions of fan favorites and original tracks.

Special guest JODOKCELLO, the Swiss cellist and viral sensation, will join Marcelito on stage for an unforgettable musical fusion. JODOKCELLO, renowned for blending classical music with contemporary hits, has captured the hearts of millions across social media. His captivating cello performances will add a unique dimension to the concert, making this a once-in-a-lifetime event.

A holiday spectacle for all audiences

The premiere concert will not only celebrate Marcelito’s extraordinary vocal abilities but will also offer a special gift to the large Filipino community in the UAE and music lovers worldwide. Marcelito, who first rose to fame on the Philippines Got Talent and became a global star through America’s Got Talent: The Champions and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will now embark on his first world tour, performing his entire new album live for the first time.

Produced by Pierpaolo Guerrini, Andrea Bocelli’s vocal producer, the album “DUET MYSELF” was released on November 1, 2024. The lead single, “The Prayer,” has been reimagined under Guerrini’s expert guidance, providing a fresh take on the song that brought Marcelito international fame.

Tickets for Marcelito Pomoy’s “DUET OF DREAMS” World Tour premiere at Coca-Cola Arena are now available for purchase at coca-cola-arena.com.

Don’t miss this spectacular launch of Marcelito’s global journey as he performs his powerful music alongside the enchanting cello of JODOKCELLO.

Who: Marcelito Pomoy

When: 22 December 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE

Ticket prices:

• Golden – AED 99

• Platinum – AED 150

• Diamond – AED 250

• Elite – AED 450

• Royal – AED 550