Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Assets deployed, food supply sufficient ahead of Pepito — Marcos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 seconds ago

Screengrab from RTVM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said assets that have already been deployed to the regions in response to recent storms would help in response efforts in light of incoming Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) this weekend.

“We have everything that we need to have in place. We have very little time left to prepare, but it’s a good thing kahit papaano nasa labas na mga gamit natin; hindi na natin dadalhin,” Marcos said during a situation briefing on Friday, November 15.

Marcos said relief packs and search-and-rescue assets have been pre-positioned to areas that would need them most.

“Pepito” is expected to affect the Visayas, Bicol, and Central Luzon.

The president directed the readiness of airlift assets to deliver aid before and after the storm.

Sufficient food supply

Despite the damage to the agriculture sector of successive typhoons, Marcos assured the public that food supply is adequate.

“In terms of food security, we’re alright…ang dami nang nasira na palayan, ang dami na nasira na tanim. We will just have to compensate for that,” he said.

The estimated agriculture damage and losses from back-to-back typhoons is around P7 billion in agricultural damages and losses for the whole of Luzon, the Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 04T104709.336

Duterte to skip House inquiry on confidential funds again

26 mins ago
Ybeth Template 64

Chelsea Manalo shines in ‘Hiraya’ national costume at Miss Universe prelims

35 mins ago
Artwork OPA facility Launch

Pag-IBIG Fund launches online shopping of properties through Online Public Auction

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 63

Two OFWs recognized at 2nd Emirates Labour Market Award

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button