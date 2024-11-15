Assets deployed, food supply sufficient ahead of Pepito — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said assets that have already been deployed to the regions in response to recent storms would help in response efforts in light of incoming Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) this weekend.

“We have everything that we need to have in place. We have very little time left to prepare, but it’s a good thing kahit papaano nasa labas na mga gamit natin; hindi na natin dadalhin,” Marcos said during a situation briefing on Friday, November 15.

Marcos said relief packs and search-and-rescue assets have been pre-positioned to areas that would need them most.

“Pepito” is expected to affect the Visayas, Bicol, and Central Luzon.

The president directed the readiness of airlift assets to deliver aid before and after the storm.

Sufficient food supply

Despite the damage to the agriculture sector of successive typhoons, Marcos assured the public that food supply is adequate.

“In terms of food security, we’re alright…ang dami nang nasira na palayan, ang dami na nasira na tanim. We will just have to compensate for that,” he said.

The estimated agriculture damage and losses from back-to-back typhoons is around P7 billion in agricultural damages and losses for the whole of Luzon, the Visayas, and Soccsksargen.